​Israel: COVID-19 tally surpasses 16,300

Israel’s Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,314, an increase of 25 over the past 24 hours, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 238.

According to the Health Ministry, 89 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 66 of whom were on ventilators.

So far, 10,527 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases have reached 3,743,654 globally, resulting in 1,248,705 recoveries and over 258,850 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.