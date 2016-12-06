Islamist theologian Heydar Jamal buried in Almaty

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Islamic Committee of Russia, philosopher and theologian, Azerbaijani by origin, Heydar Jamal was buried in the cemetery near Almaty in Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to the Kazakh media.

Followers from all over Kazakhstan came to say goodbye to Heydar Jamal. Wife and son of the late theologian also came from Moscow to attend the funeral.

According to his son Orkhan Jamal, the last wish of his father was to be buried in Almaty.

"Heydar Jamal knew he was dying and asked not to take him to Moscow, if he suddenly dies there. He remained unfinished work and we will end up it with my father’s colleagues and students who are scattered all over the world: Turkey, Afghanistan, South East Asia, Europe and the US", said O. Jamal.

Notably, Heydar Jamal has died at age of 70 after a long illness. He served as Chairman of the Islamic Committee of Russia, co-chair and member of the Presidium of the All-Russian public movement "Russian Islamic Heritage".