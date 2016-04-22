IS militants use chemical weapons again

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of Islamic state (IS) resumed the attack with chemical weapons on the Kurdish militia detachments position (Peshmerga) in northern Iraq, near the city of Mosul, Report informs referring to The Daily Telegraph.

According to British military instructor Hamish de Bretton Gordon, militants have used chlorine gas or mustard gas.

"IS terrorists attacked with chemical weapons at least 10 times in the last six weeks. Obviously, the rebels have chemical weapons at the forefront", said the instructor.