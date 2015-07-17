 Top
    ISIS intends to create wing of Malay Archipelago

    Recently, a video was released, depicting about 70 Indonesians with weapon and ISIS flags in Syria

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/  Terrorist from ISIS attempting to create a so-called wing of the Malay Archipelago.

    Report informs referring to Tass, Malaysian newspaper "The Straits Times"  wrote.

    The newspaper notes that recently a video was published depicting about 70 Indonesians with arms and ISIS flags in Syria, who call themselves "Ikhwan Nusantara" or "brothers of the archipelago" (Indonesia). The video is another proof of the existence of ISIS's plans for a so-called wing of the Malay Archipelago.

