 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​ISIS demands 27 terrorists in exchange for hostages

    Radicals handed Jordanian authorities list with 27 names

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant demanded to release 27 terrorists from Jordanian prisons in exchange for the Japanese hostage Kenji Goto and Jordanian Air Force pilot whose fighter was shot down in the sky over Syria in late December last year.

    Report informs citing TASS, this was stated by Japanese channel TBS, citing a source in the Jordanian government.

    According to it, the ISIS handed the list with 27 names to the Jordanian authorities. Most of them were sentenced to death for terrorism.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi