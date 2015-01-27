​ISIS demands 27 terrorists in exchange for hostages

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant demanded to release 27 terrorists from Jordanian prisons in exchange for the Japanese hostage Kenji Goto and Jordanian Air Force pilot whose fighter was shot down in the sky over Syria in late December last year.

Report informs citing TASS, this was stated by Japanese channel TBS, citing a source in the Jordanian government.

According to it, the ISIS handed the list with 27 names to the Jordanian authorities. Most of them were sentenced to death for terrorism.