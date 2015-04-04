 Top
    ISIL Seizes Over 90 Percent of Refugee Camp in Syria

    Islamic State jihadist group with help of al-Nusra Front rebels seized 90 percent of a Palestinian refugee camp

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (ISIL) jihadist group with help of al-Nusra Front rebels seized 90 percent of a Palestinian refugee camp situated in the Syrian capital of Damascus, a watchdog reported Saturday.

    Report informs referring the information given by theSputnik News, “Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIL were able to take control on 90% of the Yarmouk camp after violent clashes against Aktaf Bait al-Maqdis and Islamic battalions,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement.

    On Wednesday, ISIL entered Yarmouk, one of the biggest refugee camps in Syria, provoking clashes with other radical jihadist groups.

