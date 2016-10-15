IS claims responsibility for the attack in Baghdad

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the attack in Baghdad that killed more than 30 people, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Death toll as a result of the terrorist attack on a ceremony on the occasion of Ashura in Baghdad reached 31, 65 injured. Terrorists have declared that as a result of the suicide blast a total of 100 people were injured.

The explosion occurred near the Shaab in northern Baghdad.