 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iraqi soldiers liberate major part of Tal-Afar from ISIL

    The flag of the country has been raised above the citadel building© Sputnik

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi soldiers from anti-terror troops have completely liberated the district of the citadel in the center of Tal-Afar from ISIL militants raised the flag of the country above the building.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The city is the last biggest citadel of ISIL on the Iraqi-Syrian border to the west from earlier liberated Mosul. The operation has been carried out since August 20.

    “The anti-terror forces have liberated the district of the citadel and gardens of Tal-Afar and raised the Iraqi flag above the citadel building,” the communique of the Iraqi army quotes commander Abdel-Amir Yaralla as saying.

    Soldiers are planning to complete the operations in Tal-Afar by Eid al-Adha, September 1. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi