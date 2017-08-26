Iraqi soldiers liberate major part of Tal-Afar from ISIL

© Sputnik

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi soldiers from anti-terror troops have completely liberated the district of the citadel in the center of Tal-Afar from ISIL militants raised the flag of the country above the building.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The city is the last biggest citadel of ISIL on the Iraqi-Syrian border to the west from earlier liberated Mosul. The operation has been carried out since August 20.

“The anti-terror forces have liberated the district of the citadel and gardens of Tal-Afar and raised the Iraqi flag above the citadel building,” the communique of the Iraqi army quotes commander Abdel-Amir Yaralla as saying.

Soldiers are planning to complete the operations in Tal-Afar by Eid al-Adha, September 1.