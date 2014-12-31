Iraqi forces 'oust IS from key town'

Baku.31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi government forces and allied Shia militia have recaptured the town of Dhuluiya, north of Baghdad, from Islamic State, security sources say.

One source at the Iraqi army's Samarra Operations Command said almost 300 IS fighters had been killed in the battle.

Report informs citing BBC,There has been no independent confirmation of the reports.

IS fighters seized the northern half of Dhuluiya in June and surrounded the southern half after a local Sunni tribe refused to swear allegiance.

Since then, government forces backed by US-led air strikes have been gradually pushing back the jihadists north and west of the capital.

The operation to break Islamic State's grip on Dhuluiya began on Sunday with air raids by Iraqi helicopter and fighter jets, police and locals said.