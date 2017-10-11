Iraqi court orders arrest of Kurdish independence vote organisers

© РИА Новости / Дмитрий Виноградов

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi court ordered the arrest of members of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which has organised a referendum on the region's independence last month.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The Rusafa investigation court, located in Baghdad, issued an arrest warrant for the head and members of the commission which supervised the Kurdish independence referendum.

Judge Abdulstar Bayraqdar, a spokesman for the high judicial council, said: “The verdict was issued after the National Security Council filed a lawsuit arguing that the referendum was contrary to the decision of the high federal court."

Almost 93 per cent of Iraqi Kurds who took part in the referendum voted for independence and a formal split from Baghdad in order to form an autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraqi government denounced the referendum as "unconstitutional", and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi demanded Kurdish authorities "cancel" the referendum and its results.