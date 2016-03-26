Iraqi army says border area with Syria taken from ISIS

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Yazidi and tribal fighters have taken a border area in the Sinjar region next to Syria from Islamic State, cutting a key supply line for the militants, Iraq’s military said on Friday, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

The fighters took control of the Um al-Diban and Um Jurais districts near the Syrian border, according to a military statement read on state TV.

A mixed force of Iraqi Kurdish pershmergas and Yazidis in November recaptured the Yazidi town of Sinjar where Islamic State committed atrocities against religious minorities.

Last month a Syrian Kurdish-led force captured the strategic town of Shadadi, on the Syrian side of the border with Sinjar.