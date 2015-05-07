 Top
    Iraq: more than 50 police officers killed in explosion

    The terrorist attack occurred in the explosion of two car bombs

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least, 50 policemen were killed as a result of two car bombings in the east of Tikrit city of Iraq. Report informs referring to Russian TASS .

    According to the report, the terrorist attack occurred in the explosion of two car bombs. Additional information about the incident was not provided yet.

    In the UN's report, 12,3 thousand people were killed and 23 thousand were injured as a result of terrorist attacks in Iraq in 2014.

