Iraq: bulldozer with suicide bomb attacks on military convoy jeeps

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ General of the Iraqi army and three senior officers were killed in the terrorist attacks by IGin Anbar province, Report informs citing the TASS.

The commander of the 1st Iraqi Division, Brigadier General Hassan Abbas Toufan, as well as a colonel and two lieutenant colonels of the Armed forces in Iraq were killed in the terrorist attack by IG near Nagy al-Anbar province in Taksim. Militant, driving a bulldozer with suicide bomb crashed into the convoy of military jeeps, then extremists fired them.

According to the information, on Friday in the town of Ramadi regular Iraqi army was able to repel the terrorist Al-Howes bridge across the Euphrates. He is a strategically important object - a part of the route on which the radicals from the IG receive reinforcements from western Anbar province, which borders Syria.