Iranian Foreign Ministry summons Iraqi envoy

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran.

Report informs citing Haber 7 that the move came in protest at a mob attack on the Iranian consulate in the city of Basra and the Iraqi police’s inaction on the incident despite the recent threats against the Iranian diplomatic mission.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the due notifications were brought to the attention of the Iraqi envoy

It was noted that the Iraqi law enforcers take measures to ensure security at the Iranian Consulate building in Basra: "The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced protest against an indifferent attitude of the Basra police to such a sensitive issue. The Iraqi government failed to fulfill its obligations toward the security of diplomatic missions and their employees."

The Iraqi envoy was requested to convey the Iranian protest to the leadership of his country and to arrest the culprits in the attack.

Notably, hundreds of protesters staged a protest action outside the Iranian Consulate General in Basra on September 7. They attacked and torched the building of the diplomatic mission. Following the incident the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and closed the Selamcheh crossing on the Iraqi border.