Iranian foreign minister: Iran - Sextet nuclear deal probability is 50%

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The probability of the conclusion of a nuclear deal between Iran and the Sextet of word powers (five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany - P5+1) is more than 50%, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with a weekly affiliated to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Report informs referring to the TASS.

"I believe there are more chances of success than failure," said the top diplomat. "The odds of [reaching] a [final] deal is more than 50%," he said. "I feel both sides believe it will be more useful if the talks yield an agreement rather than break down," he said.

Nevertheless, he emphasised that everything should be agreed on before a final deal is to be struck. "Nothing is agreed upon unless everything is agreed on," said the foreign minister. "The negotiations will go on, and as long as [Iran and the P5+1] have not agreed on all details, there is the possibility of the talks breaking down," Zarif pointed out.

Zarif also said, "Lifting the UN Security Council’s sanctions has no complications and only depends on political will." There is no legal complications, either, for the lifting of sanctions, he added. He said parties to the negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme are likely to reach an accord.

Iran and the P5+1 countries are seeking to seal a comprehensive nuclear deal by July 1. The two sides have already missed two self-imposed deadlines for inking a final agreement since they signed an interim one in the Swiss city of Geneva in November 2013.

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the six powers wrapped up deputy-level negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme in the Swiss city of Montreux on Thursday.

The deputy-level talks came a day after Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his American counterpart, John Kerry, wrapped up intense negotiations in Montreux. Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz also attended the talks.