Iran willing to share defensive capabilities with Asian partners
- 28 April, 2026
- 12:46
Iran is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)", Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media, Report informs via Reuters.
Iran fought a war with the United States and Israel from late February to early April, during which it launched waves of drones and missiles aimed at US bases across the region as well as Israeli sites, while also intermittently shooting down US aerial targets over its airspace, primarily drones.
"We are ready to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organisation," Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO defence ministers held in the Kyrgyz capital.
The Iranian official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, with Moscow and Minsk stressing their willingness to continue cooperation with Tehran.
The war is on hold following a ceasefire announced earlier this month, but efforts to resolve the two-month conflict have stalled.