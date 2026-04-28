Iran willing to share defensive capabilities with Asian partners

Iran is ready to share its defensive weapons ​capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of ‌the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)", Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday, according to Iranian state ​media, Report informs via Reuters.

Iran fought a war with the ​United States and Israel from late February ⁠to early April, during which it ​launched waves of drones and missiles ​aimed at US bases across the region as well as Israeli sites, while also intermittently shooting down ​US aerial targets over its airspace, ​primarily drones.

"We are ready to share the experiences of ‌America's ⁠defeat with other members of the organisation," Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO defence ministers held in the ​Kyrgyz capital.

​The Iranian ⁠official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, with ​Moscow and Minsk stressing their ​willingness ⁠to continue cooperation with Tehran.

The war is on hold following a ceasefire announced earlier ⁠this ​month, but efforts to ​resolve the two-month conflict have stalled.