Iran ready to move 'black boxes' from downed plane to Ukraine after investigation

Iran is ready to hand over the "black boxes" to Ukraine after a joint international team investigating the crash gets access to them on the spot, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

Head of the international cooperation department of Ukraine Attorney General's office Polina Chizh,said the Iranian side did not respond to the demands of Ukrainian law enforcers for foreign legal assistance in the investigation into the Boeing 737-800 crash after it was shot down by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Prystaiko said he hopes the reasons for Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran will be fixed during the visit of the Iranian delegation to Kyiv on Monday."There was an official statement from the Iranian Air Force. However, we require fixation (of reasons-ed.). I hope that this fixation will happen on Monday during the visit of the high Iranian delegation of the ministerial level to Ukraine," Prystaiko said.