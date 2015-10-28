Iran invited to international conference on Syrian crisis

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iran was invited to the upcoming Vienna international conference on situation in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the conference is scheduled for October 29. It is expected to involve US Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Turkey Ferudina Sinirlioglu, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Arab and European countries.

According to the information Iran invited by Russia. US noted that Tehran has not yet given an answer.

According to the Iranian officials, the decision regarding the proposal is not accepted, "information on the subject will be announced in due time."