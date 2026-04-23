Iran executes man linked to opposition group
Other countries
- 23 April, 2026
- 09:49
Iran executed a man convicted of links to both the exiled opposition group Mujahideen-e-Khalq and Israel's intelligence service, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan wrote on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.
Mizan identified the man as Soltanali Shirzadi Fakhr, saying he had been a long-time member of the MEK and was found guilty of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.
His death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and carried out after legal procedures were completed, Mizan added.
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