Iran executes man linked to opposition group

Iran executed a man ​convicted of links ‌to both the exiled opposition group ​Mujahideen-e-Khalq and Israel's ​intelligence service, the judiciary's ⁠news outlet ​Mizan wrote on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

Mizan ​identified the man as Soltanali Shirzadi Fakhr, ​saying he had ​been a long-time member ‌of ⁠the MEK and was found guilty of cooperating with ​Israeli ​intelligence.

His ⁠death sentence was upheld by ​the Supreme ​Court ⁠and carried out after legal procedures ⁠were ​completed, Mizan ​added.