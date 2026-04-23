Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran executes man linked to opposition group

    Other countries
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 09:49
    Iran executes man linked to opposition group

    Iran executed a man ​convicted of links ‌to both the exiled opposition group ​Mujahideen-e-Khalq and Israel's ​intelligence service, the judiciary's ⁠news outlet ​Mizan wrote on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Mizan ​identified the man as Soltanali Shirzadi Fakhr, ​saying he had ​been a long-time member ‌of ⁠the MEK and was found guilty of cooperating with ​Israeli ​intelligence.

    His ⁠death sentence was upheld by ​the Supreme ​Court ⁠and carried out after legal procedures ⁠were ​completed, Mizan ​added.

    death penalty Executions in Iran
    İranda İsraillə əlaqəli daha bir nəfər edam edilib
    В Иране казнили очередного обвиняемого в связях с Израилем

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