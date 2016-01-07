Iran accuses Saudis of bombing embassy in Yemen

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has accused Saudi-led coalition warplanes of bombing its embassy in Yemen's capital Sanaa, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Broadcaster Irinn said missiles had struck the embassy, causing damage.

Sanaa residents said there were dozens of air strikes on Thursday morning by the coalition, which is battling the Houthi rebel movement.

Riyadh, which is embroiled in a diplomatic row with Iran over the execution of a Shia cleric, accuses Tehran of supporting the Houthis.