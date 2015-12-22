 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​IOM: Number of refugees arriving in the EU exceeds 1 million

    Most of them arrived in Europe by sea through Greece

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The number of migrants and refugees arriving this year in six European Union countries - Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Malta and Cyprus - by land or sea has exceeded 1 million people. Report informs citing Reuters, this was stated today by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

    According to the IOM, up to December 21, the number reached 1,005,504 people. Most of them - 816.752 arrived in Europe by sea through Greece.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi