​IOM: Number of refugees arriving in the EU exceeds 1 million

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The number of migrants and refugees arriving this year in six European Union countries - Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Malta and Cyprus - by land or sea has exceeded 1 million people. Report informs citing Reuters, this was stated today by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to the IOM, up to December 21, the number reached 1,005,504 people. Most of them - 816.752 arrived in Europe by sea through Greece.