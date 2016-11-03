Reported information on place of ISIS leader

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi revealed to be either in Tal Afar or Baaj in Iraq.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Commander of Golden Division commander Major-General Fadhil Barwari said.

He said that al-Baghdadi leads militants in Baaj or Tal Afar region. He didn't appear anywhere in 8 months.

Notably, earlier, news spread that al-Baghdadi is in Mosul. After yesterday's video message, informatrion was spread on the location of ISIS leader.