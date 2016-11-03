 Top
    Close photo mode

    Reported information on place of ISIS leader

    He not appear anywhere in 8 months

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi revealed to be either in Tal Afar or Baaj in Iraq.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Commander of Golden Division commander Major-General Fadhil Barwari said.

    He said that al-Baghdadi leads militants in Baaj or Tal Afar region. He didn't appear anywhere in 8 months.

    Notably, earlier, news spread that al-Baghdadi is in Mosul. After yesterday's video message, informatrion was spread on the location of ISIS leader. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi