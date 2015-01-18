Indonesian Execution of Brazilian Triggers Ambassador Recall

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia executed a Brazilian citizen for drug trafficking, ignoring a plea for clemency from President Dilma Rousseff and prompting the Latin American nation to recall its ambassador for consultations.

Rousseff received confirmation that Marco Archer was killed soon after midnight Jakarta time, Brazil’s presidency said in an e-mailed statement. The decision to execute Archer “gravely affects relations” between the two countries, the presidency said. Holland’s government also condemned the execution of Dutch citizen Ang Kiem Soei by Indonesia.

Report informs referring to the Blıoomberg, Indonesian President Joko Widodo refused Rousseff’s personal appeal by telephone to spare Archer and Rodrigo Gularte, another Brazilian facing “imminent” execution for drug trafficking, according to a statement published yesterday by Brazil’s presidential press office in Brasilia. Archer is the first Brazilian to be executed by a foreign government, according to newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

Widodo told Rousseff he couldn’t commute the sentence because all judicial proceedings had followed Indonesian law and the Brazilian citizens had been granted due process, according to the statement. The decision “will generate commotion in Brazil and have a negative repercussion for bilateral relations,” Rousseff told Widodo.