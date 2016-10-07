Indo-Pakistani border to be completely sealed

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ India has decided to completely seal its winding border with Pakistan by December 2018. Report informs citing the TASS, Interior Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

The minister said the situation on the border would be continuously monitored. Rajnath Singh said a new concept, “Border Security Grid”, would be put in place after taking inputs from all border states."

“Tension between India and Pakistan has increased, countrymen should trust security forces and stand by them,” he said.

The border between the two countries is more than 2900 km.