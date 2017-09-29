 Top
    Close photo mode

    Indian train station stampede kills at least 15 - VIDEO

    20 people were seriously injured

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ A rush-hour stampede at a railway station in Mumbai has killed at least 15 people and 30 more injured. 

    Report informs citing the ANI.

    Police said that 20 people were seriously injured.

    The incident occurred this morning on an overhead crossing between the stations of Prabhadevi and the station Parel located in the southern part of the metropolis.

    According to local media, Friday morning in Mumbai, as a result of downpour, many residents of the city and its environs decided to use commuter trains, fearing that rain will lead to flooding of streets and traffic jams. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi