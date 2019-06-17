Indian doctors announce a 24-hour strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) - one of the leading associations of doctors in the country - has today announced a 24-hour strike demanding to ensure the safety of physicians, Report informs citing TASS.

According to local media, in the state of Maharashtra alone nearly 4,500 doctors have already declared that they are ready to join the strike.

The IMA members called on colleagues to provide only emergency and accident care services.

The strike was declared in solidarity with the doctors of a hospital in the city of Calcutta, who were beaten a week ago by relatives of an elderly patient who died in this clinic. Last week, nearly 300 doctors resigned in West Bengal, whose capital is Calcutta, in protest against the "inaction of the authorities."

The IMA demands to immediately punish the participants of the attack on the doctors, to ensure security in public hospitals and clinics, and also to develop a national law on combating violence against doctors and medical personnel.