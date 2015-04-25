India sends physicians and staff to Nepal after the quake

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ India sends to Nepal two aircraft with members of the local authorities in the aftermath of natural disasters (NDRF) and one side with the medical staff, said Saturday in his Twitter a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of India Sitanshu Kar, Report informs referring to Russian 'RIA Novosti'.

"One aircraft C-130J Superhercules of Indian Air Force with personnel of NDRF flew to Kathmandu from a military base Hindon. After NDRF team landed, C-130J aerial inspect the condition of roads to the town of Pokhara in Nepal and return to base", he said.

According to him, in the evening in the disaster area from the base Bhatinda to fly another aircraft IL-76 HR of Indian Air Forces.

As the channel NDTV says, on board of the aircraft ejected in Kathmandu are 40 NDRF employees and about four tons of medical care.

According to Reuters, the number of victims of the devastating earthquake in Nepal has risen to 688 people. The agency informs referring to the Nepalese Interior Ministry.