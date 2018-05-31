India’s Nipah virus outbreak death toll rises to 16

© AP Photo / K.Shijith

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ It has been reported that two more persons succumbed to the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala state, south of India. The total number of dead has reached 16.

Report informs citing the TASS, Hindustan Times newspaper writes referring to the officials of local Health Ministry.

Notably, on May 24, a representative of Indian Health Ministry, Priti Sudan said that they could contain the virus. Then P. Sudan stated that it was a highly localized infection. At that time, the number of deaths from the virus was 11.