India - Bangladesh border to be reconstructed

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "By voting for an amendment to the Constitution, the parliament signed a new historic day in terms of India-Bangladesh relations."

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stated.

According to the statement, the problem of the past between the two countries on land borders will be solved on the basis of a permanent agreement.

The Prime Minister said that, the border service activity will further improve.

There was a border problem between the two neighbors in South Asia. Therefore, constant skirmishes occur on the border.

The length of the border between India and Bangladesh is 4 thousand kilometers. The problem is related to 162 settlements located on the border 162. As the border problem was not solved, the residents were deprived of the services of the social sphere.