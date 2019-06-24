India and US can sign contracts for $ 10 billion

India plans to conclude contracts with the US in the field of military-technical cooperation that worth about $ 10 billion in the next two or three years, Report informs citing Times of India.
According to the publication, the contract for the acquisition of 10 more Poseidon-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft for over $3 billion is also included among the largest transactions. Moreover,it is expected to conclude a deal for the purchase of 24 anti-submarine MH-60 helicopters ($ 2.6 billion), six Apache attack helicopters ($ 930 million), as well as the latest air defense systems to protect the capital district of Delhi for the needs of the Indian Navy. (almost $ 1 billion). These issues in the field of defense cooperation will be discussed during the upcoming visit to India of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the current week.
