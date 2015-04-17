IMF rejects to Greece for postpone of payment

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Government informally appealed to the International Monetary Fund to postpone the partial repayment of the debt, but the answer was negative. Report informs it is written by Financial Times.

During private discussions representatives of Greece "were persuaded not to send a formal request" to defer payments. Earlier in April, Athens paid the IMF about 450 million euros, but on May 1 will be the next payment - 195.1 million euros, while the government needs in the same time the government must also find the means to transfer the salaries of civil servants.

IMF officials have repeatedly said that the extension of the maturity of the debt is possible only after complete harmonization of the new reform program.