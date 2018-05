Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Militants released 21 Egyptian fishermen who were kidnapped in one of the areas of uncontrolled government forces of Libya, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Kidnapping became known last week.

Government efforts to release 21 Egyptian fishermen led to success - they are free, said the Egyptian television.

Earlier, Libyan media reported the kidnapping of 35 Egyptians.