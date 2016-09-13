 Top
    ICRC: North Korea on verge of humanitarian disaster due to flooding

    The UN and the International Red Cross say the government has reported 133 deaths with nearly 400 people missing

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Aid agencies have warned that North Korea is facing a humanitarian disaster after tens of thousands of people were displaced by flooding.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) says the government has reported 133 deaths with nearly 400 people missing and homes and crops destroyed.

    "North Korea is on verge of a humanitarian disaster due to flooding", ICRC reported. 

    Rescue teams have been unable to reach some of the worst-hit areas.

    North Korea already has chronic food shortages and is heavily dependent on foreign aid to feed its population.

