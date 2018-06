Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 60 people have died as a result of Hurricane Harvey in the US.

Report informs, Associated Press quotes emergency management departments across southeast Texas.

Notably, governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott stated that damage left by the hurricane is estimated $ 150-180 bln. Earlier, 47 victims were reported.

Harvey is the most devastating hurricane in the United States over the last 12 years.