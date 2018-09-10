 Top
    Hurricane Florence approaching US coasts, three states declare emergency

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ / Hurricane Florence has gained strength and reached the second category on the Saffir - Simpson scale and continues to approach the southeastern coast of the United States, Report informs citing TASS.

    According to the US National Hurricane Center, the epicenter of the hurricane is currently located nearly 860 km north-northeast of the Leeward Islands. It brings winds with the speed of up to 165 km/h. Florence is expected to be closer to the US coast on September 13.

    The authorities of the three States - Virginia, North and South Carolina, where Florence is moving, have already introduced the state of emergency.

