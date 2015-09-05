 Top
    ​Hungarian FM: Reason for migration crisis is the irresponsibility of the EU politicians

    What is happening in Hungary is a consequence of two things

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Siyyarto called migration crisis a consequence of the irresponsible statements made by some European politicians, Report informs citing Russian media.

    "What is happening in Hungary is a consequence of two things. Firstly, it is the failed migration policy of the European Union, and secondly, a series of irresponsible statements made by European politicians. Because of these two things this is happening," - he said .

    Luxembourg held a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of 28 EU countries, devoted mainly to migration crisis.

