    Huge car accident in Switzerland killed 1, injured 11

    Four cars, a bus and a tourist van collided in the tunnel

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ A huge car accident took place in the Swiss city of Schaffhausen, resulting with a death of one person and injuring eleven.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the crash has happened on Saturday.

    According to police spokesman Cindy Beer, four cars, a bus and a tourist van have collided in the tunnel.

    Several ambulances, police squad and helicopter were involved at the scene.

    At present the traffic on this stretch of road is blocked.

