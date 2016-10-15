Huge car accident in Switzerland killed 1, injured 11

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ A huge car accident took place in the Swiss city of Schaffhausen, resulting with a death of one person and injuring eleven.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the crash has happened on Saturday.

According to police spokesman Cindy Beer, four cars, a bus and a tourist van have collided in the tunnel.

Several ambulances, police squad and helicopter were involved at the scene.

At present the traffic on this stretch of road is blocked.