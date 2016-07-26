Huge blasts heard near airport in Somali, 13 dead, 5 injured - UPDATED

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 13 people dead, 5 injured after two suicide attacks in the area of Somalia's Mogadishu airport, Report informs referring to the Aljazeera.

According to the information, two vehicles packed with explosives were detonated in Somalia's capital Mogadishu near a base for African Union troops next to the main airport.

The al-Shabab armed group told Al Jazeera it was responsible for the attack.

