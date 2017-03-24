Hosni Mubarak released from prison

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak has been released from jail after nearly six years, Report informs citing the foreign media.

The 88-year-old was being held in a Cairo military hospital, but is now expected to go to his home in Heliopolis.

An appeals court earlier this month cleared him on charges of killing protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his rule over the country.

Notably, in early 2011, a number of Arab countries began massive anti-government protests caused by economic and social problems.

On January 25, 2011, several thousand people in Cairo came out with a demand for the resignation of Hosni Mubarak. Protests in Egypt lasted 18 days.