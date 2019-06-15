 Top

Hong Kong authorities decide to suspend consideration of extradition bill

Hong Kong authorities suspend consideration of extradition bill
Hong Kong authorities decided to suspend consideration of the extradition bill, hat has triggered some of the biggest mass protests, Report informs citing the TASS.

Hong Kong chief of staff Carrie Lam said that she feel deep sorrow and regret that the deficiencies in our work and various other factors have stirred up substantial controversies and disputes in society.

“We will adopt the most sincere and humble attitude to accept criticisms and make improvements so that we can continue to protect the people of Hong Kong” she said.

The law regulates the extradition to mainland China of fugitives from justice in the Autonomous territory.

