 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hollande cancels trip to G20 summit over terrorist attacks in Paris

    At least 160 people were killed in a series of terrorist attacks in the French capital

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande decided to cancel his participation in the Group of 20 summit, due November 16 in Turkey, over the terrorist attacks in Paris, Report informs referring to the Russian media, the Elysee Palace reported Saturday.

    France will instead be represented by the foreign and finance ministers.

    Francois Hollande will hold Defense Council meeting, the Palace informed.

    At least 100 people were killed as a result of a terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, media reported.

    Another 60 people were killed in explosions and shooting in Paris.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi