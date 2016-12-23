 Top
    Hijackers of Libyan plane demanded release of Muammar Gaddafi's son

    Maltese police not confirm release of all passengers

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Hijackers of Libyan Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane claimed to be members of the al-Fatah al-Jadid group.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    According to Al Bilyad, the hijackers demanded release of Gaddafi's son Saif al Islam Gaddafi from prison.

    Libyan Transport Minister Milyad Maatuk said that talks are underway with the 2 hijackers, their demands are being investigated.

    However, Maltese police did not confirm the information on release of all the passengers.

    Libyan Prime Minister Joseph Muscat twitted release of 65 passengers.

    According to the media, most of the 118 people on board are Libyan nationals and about 10 foreigners.

