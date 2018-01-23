Highest number of UN peacekeepers killed in 2017

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fifty-six UN peacekeepers were killed last year, the highest number of fatalities since 1994.

Report informs referring to the TASS, says a report directed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"In 2017, there had been 56 fatalities at the time of publication - the highest number since 1994. These numbers go beyond a normal or acceptable level of risk, and they are likely to rise even higher. Something needs to change to reverse the trend", report says.

The 35-page document said that since 1948, more than 3,500 personnel have lost their lives during the United Nations peace operations with 943 due to acts of violence.

Secretary General added that since 2013, a consistent increase observed in peacekeeper fatalities.

