Helicopter makes hard landing and crashes in Bangladesh, wounded reported

© РИА Новости / Игорь Агеенко

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force 'M16' made an emergency landing inside the camp of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar on Wednesday morning, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Four people, including the pilot and foreign passengers, were injured during the emergency landing and they were being treated at Sreemangal Health Complex, said its residential medical officer Md Mohsin.

Contacted, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) assistant director Rezaul Karim said the helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force 'M16' made the emergency landing near BAF helipad inside the BGB camp in Sreemangal around 10:45 am.

"All four on board the helicopter are safe," he added.