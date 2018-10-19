Helicopter crashes on US carrier in Pacific, several injured - UPDATED

© AP

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Dozen sailors received non-fatal injuries as a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan on Friday, Report informs citing foreign media.

All affected sailors were in stable condition and their injuries were non-life threatening, the Navy said, adding they ranged from minor abrasions and lacerations to fractures. The most seriously injured were airlifted to a hospital in the Philippines, it said.

Families of the injured were notified, the Navy said, while the carrier resumed flight operations.

***10:54

A US Navy helicopter crashed on board a US aircraft carrier patrolling the Pacific on Friday, causing several injuries, the military said in a statement, Report informs citing the TASS.

"All injured personnel are in stable condition under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff. While some personnel will be medically evacuated ashore, none of the injuries is life-threatening," the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

There were no details on how many people were injured when the MH-60 Seahawk crashed shortly after take-off on Friday morning.

"The cause of the mishap is under investigation," the statement added.