Helicopter crashes in Chile killing six

At least 6 people were killed in helicopter crash in Quilpue, Chile. Report informs citing the CNNTurk.
It was reported that 6 people - 2 pilots and 4 workers were on board. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
At least 6 people were killed in helicopter crash in Quilpue, Chile. Report informs citing the CNNTurk.
It was reported that 6 people - 2 pilots and 4 workers were on board. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
This post is also available in other languages:
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author