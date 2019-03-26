 Top

Helicopter crashes in Chile killing six

It was reported that 6 people - 2 pilots and 4 workers were on board. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

At least 6 people were killed in helicopter crash in Quilpue, Chile. Report informs citing the CNNTurk.

