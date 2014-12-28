Helicopter crash in Brazil leaves five dead, including children

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three adults and two children were killed in a helicopter crash in southeastern Brazil, Agencia Brasil reports, citing local fire department.

The deceased include a couple, their daughter and her nanny, according to the Associated Press.

The couple was identified as Marcelo Müller, 33, and his wife Lumara Rocha da Silva Passos Müller, 31, according to the G1 news portal. Their daughter was two years old. The pilot was identified as Thiago Yamamoto, according to the media outlet. The name of the nanny has not been made public.

The incident took place Saturday morning near the city of Bertioga, located in the state of Sao Paulo, the Report reports. The helicopter exploded after crashing.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the crash. The cause of the incident remains unknown.