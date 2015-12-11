Heavy explosion heard in capital Kabul

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ A relatively heavy explosion rocked capital Kabul few minutes earlier with initial reports suggesting the blast has taken place in the vicinity of Sherpoor area of the city.

The type of the explosion and exact location where the blast took place has not been ascertained so far. However, photos emerging online shows a thick white smoke rising from the vicinity of Sherpoor area of the city.

In the meantime, unconfirmed reports suggest the blast was carried out by a group of militants who targeted a compound belonging to the foreigners in Sherpoor area.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a standoff among the militants and the security forces. The security officials have not commented regarding the incident so far.