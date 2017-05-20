Heat wave kills 170 in India since April

© Ria.ru

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 167 people were killed by heat in the Indian state of Telangana, beginning from April 1. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, such data came from the district authorities to the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Departmen.

In the last few days in Telangan, the thermometer does not fall below 40 degrees Celsius.

In some parts of the state, the temperature reaches 47 degrees.Extreme heat will continue for a few more days.

In 2016, about 700 people died because of the heat that is established in India, usually in March-May.Most of the heat victims were on two states - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, many times more deaths were recorded in 2015 - then more than 2.3 thousand people died, including about 600 in Telangan.